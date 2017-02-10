Tranoï New York has moved up its women’s event from market week to New York Fashion Week — running Feb. 16 to 18 at The Tunnel in Chelsea. The event features women’s ready-to-wear, jewelry accessories, swimwear and footwear.

David Hadida, chief executive officer of the Tranoï, said the motivation behind the change was informed by the market. “Tranoï’s positioning is high-end, and our buyers are the ones that come to New York Fashion Week more so than the ones that attend New York Market Week,” he explained. “We feel that this is the right time to make this move because of the messy trade show calendar this season. We had considered this move for a while, and this season presented the best opportunity.”

Hadida went on to note that he also believes “the high-end buyers that interest Tranoï are unlikely to stick around for the trade shows taking place 10 days later. Therefore, we moved Tranoï to the end of NYFW for our buyers to be able to attend our show before they leave for London and Milan Fashion Weeks.”

Aside from its New York event, Tranoï is an international fashion trade show anchored by events in Paris that includes a women’s show, men’s, a pre-collection event and a women’s and perfumes show. The company describes its events as an “integral rendez-vous on the international fashion week” calendar. The organization debuted Tranoï New York in 2015 during market week “as a boutique trade show to enter the U.S. market, introducing to North America the essence of a Tranoï show: central, intimate and atypical.”

“The Tranoï New York show has been successful in fusing the perfect blend of avant-garde European aesthetics with fashion-forward American looks,” the ceo added.

NYFW — along with other fashion weeks — has undergone changes as designers present consumer-facing events, which is being driven by the see-now-buy-now trend. On the trade side, consolidation in the market has resulted in overlapping events as well as new venues vying for the attention of retail buyers.