VF Corp. is confident about its future, and is investing an additional $40 million to boost current momentum and fuel accelerated growth for 2018.

That decision came after the company posted second-quarter results that beat Wall Street’s consensus estimates for earnings per share and sales. The company’s president and chief executive officer Steve Rendle told investors and analysts during a conference call Monday, “Six months into the first of our 2021 strategy, our results are in line with expectations and, in fact, we’re doing somewhat better than we anticipated….We are in the early phases of our journey to become a more agile and consumer-centric organization, and [we are] encouraged by our strong start to 2017.” The company in March disclosed its new five-year strategic plan.