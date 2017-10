The YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund has revealed the honorees for its annual fund-raising event, now called the National Merit Scholarship awards dinner.

The event, which will be held on Jan. 9, will honor Kenneth J. Wyse, president of licensing and public relations at PVH Corp.; Katia Beauchamp, cofounder and chief executive officer of Birchbox, and Stephen Sadove, former chairman and ceo of Saks Inc.