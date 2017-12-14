New York Times publisher Arthur O. Sulzberger, Jr. will retire at the end of the year, after 25 years on the position. His son A.G. Sulzberger, will take over, a succession that had been laid out when the younger Sulzberger, who is 37, was named deputy publisher in October 2016.

“It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as publisher of The New York Times and I will step down at the end of the year prouder than I have ever been of the strength, independence and integrity of this institution. My colleagues – the women and men who have devoted themselves to producing and distributing the world’s best journalism – have made my job so fulfilling and I am forever in their debt,” Sulzberger Jr., 66, said.

Sulzberger will continue to serve as chairman of the company’s board of directors.

“Arthur is the only publisher of his generation who took over a great news organization and left it better than he found it. The fortunate position The Times enjoys today was not a foregone conclusion; it is a direct result of the bold bets Arthur made, from taking the paper national and then international, to embracing the Internet, to insisting that great journalism is worth paying for,” Sulzberger said of his father’s tenure.

Sulzberger Jr. likewise praised his son.

“A.G. embodies the values and mission of The Times. He has proven himself to be a powerful force for change, deeply dedicated to moving the company forward as the pace of transformation in our business continues to speed up. I am completely confident that he – and his cousins who are working alongside him – will dedicate themselves to preserving the excellence at The Times that my family has been committed to for over 120 years,” he continued.

The younger Sulzberger had been groomed for the family’s newspaper business with reporting stints at The Providence Journal and The Oregonian before going over to the Times’s metro desk in 2009, and, later, working as a a national correspondent as head of the paper’s Midwest bureau in Kansas City. In 2014, Sulzberger was one of the main authors of The New York Times Innovation Report, an internal project that offered recommendations on modernizing the brand and growing the paper’s digital footprint.

“My focus as publisher will be on ensuring the continued journalistic excellence and commercial success of The Times through a period of transformation for the news industry,” Sulzberger said.