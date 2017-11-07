THE BIG REVEAL: Edward Enninful is marking a new era at British Vogue with the much anticipated release of his first issue as editor in chief, with Adwoa Aboah on the cover. The British model and activist was shot by Steven Meisel, a seasoned Vogue photographer who used to shoot all Vogue Italia covers under Franca Sozzani.

The cover, revealed on BBC news at 6:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday, shows Aboah wearing a printed minidress and turban by Marc Jacobs, bright blue eye shadow and long diamond earrings. The clothing is barely on show, with the focus being on Aboah’s bold beauty look, courtesy of Pat McGrath. The issue hits newsstands on Nov. 10.

The rest of the cover remains clutter-free, with a single list of the people featured inside the issue, replacing traditional cover lines. Cara Delevingne, Zadie Smith, Christopher Bailey, Victoria Beckham, John Galliano and London mayor Sadiq Khan are all there. The issue is dedicated to Great Britain.

Talking to the BBC, Enninful answered a simple “yes” when asked whether he thought British Vogue has so far “failed to keep up with multicultural modern Britain.”

He also addressed issues such as models’ well-being and cultural diversity, promising that his Vogue will focus on inclusiveness, featuring women of different sizes, races and background and exploring issues of gender or body image.

“I started as a model at the age of 16, I did experience racism, but I had great mentors. I feel for the models who have no support and are pretty much exposed,” he added, saying British Vogue will work towards protecting those models. “There will be fewer models who don’t look so healthy in British Vogue.”

Enninful teased the new issue in a video published on social media over the weekend, showcasing snippets from photo shoots, accompanied by the hashtag #NewVogue.

His appointment was one of the most talked-about hires in the media industry, as it led to a complete change of guard at the publication with senior editors including editor at large Fiona Golfar, deputy editor Emily Sheffield and fashion director Lucinda Chambers following former editor Alexandra Shulman out the door.

See WWD tomorrow for an exclusive interview with Enninful.