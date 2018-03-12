Nancy Dubuc, A&E president and chief executive officer of A+E Networks, revealed her departure on Monday and is reportedly in talks to replace Shane Smith as ceo of Vice Media. The news was first reported by Variety.

“I knew this day would eventually come. I’m not sure we ever feel fully prepared to say goodbye, but I have always tried to push my team out of their comfort zone and it is time for me to do the same. After much soul-searching and many discussions with our board, I felt that even if it wasn’t the perfect time, it was the right time for me. I have proudly given all of you my very best energy and ideas and leave you well positioned to lead into the future,” Dubuc wrote in a note to the A&E staff regarding her departure. “This was the most emotionally difficult decision of my career — you have been my work family for nearly 20 years. What made me feel most at ease with my decision is knowing that this little A+E engine that could, is actually a pretty big engine that will!”

In her farewell e-mail, Dubuc said she will leave A&E on April 16, and will be succeeded on an interim basis by Abbe Raven, who will lead the search for a permanent replacement.

Vice Media, which began as a Canadian punk magazine 23 years ago, became a Millennial media darling, known for its hip, provocative culture even as it has taken financial investment from media giants such as Fox and Disney, built out a HBO presence and established its creative agency. But at the end of 2017, Vice Media came under scrutiny for its workplace culture, and The New York Times published an investigation into sexual harassment at the network. In response, Vice Media suspended president Andrew Creighton and fired chief digital officer Mike Germano, both of whom were named in the Times story.

Earlier this month, Vogue and Vice put an indefinite hold on their editorial project just before it launched, a decision sources attributed to the “loss of corporate sponsorship due to Vice’s struggles following the #MeToo investigation and continuing allegations” at the Brooklyn-based media company.

Vice Media declined to comment.

