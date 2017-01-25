LONDON – Alexandra Shulman will leave her post at British Vogue, the company said Wednesday. Her successor will be announced later this year.

Shulman was the longest-serving editor at the magazine.

“I have edited British Vogue for 25 years almost to the day, and to have steered it during our spectacular centenary has been one of the greatest privileges. During that time I have worked with an unparalleled collection of talent both inside and outside the magazine and have been lucky enough to see both Vogue and the British fashion industry expand and flourish,” she said.

“It has been very hard to find a rational reason to leave what is unquestionably a fascinating and rewarding role,” she added. “But last autumn I realized that I very much wanted to experience a different life and look forward to a future separate to Vogue.

“My career at Condé Nast has been everything I could have wished of it and my heartfelt thanks go to Nicholas Coleridge and Jonathan Newhouse for giving me so many opportunities, trusting me to take care of the precious cargo that is Vogue and allowing me the freedom to do the job exactly how I wanted.”

“This is an announcement I hoped never to have to make,” said Nicholas Coleridge, managing director of Condé Nast Britain. “Alexandra Shulman, editor-in-chief of British Vogue for a quarter of a century, told me before Christmas that she had decided to stand down from Vogue in six months’ time.”