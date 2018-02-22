CALLING ON CASELY-HAYFORD: A daughter of the fashion world, Alice Casely-Hayford has been named digital editor of British Vogue, a new role. She will report to editor in chief Edward Enninful and begin her new role on March 5.

As the head of the Vogue digital team, she will oversee the web site, social media platforms and video.

“Alice brings with her a wealth of experience and ideas and I’m hugely excited to have her on board to help evolve our digital offer,” Enninful said.

Casely-Hayford was the former fashion and beauty director for Refinery29 and she has worked with publications including Hunger Magazine, Huffington Post, MTV Style International and Pop.

She is the daughter of Joe Casely-Hayford and sister of Charlie Casely-Hayford, who design an eponymous men’s collection which they presented during London Fashion Week Men’s. Launched in 1984, the London-based range is known for its contemporary men’s wear and women’s wear tailoring.