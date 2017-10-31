FEMALE EMPOWERMENT: Alice + Olivia is hooking up with Bumble, a female-focused dating and networking app. The partnership is an in-app ad campaign that launches Nov. 1 and runs through Nov. 7. It will offer Bumble users 20 percent off of a curated collection of date night looks approved by Alice + Olivia chief executive officer and creative director Stacey Bendet and Bumble ceo Whitney Wolfe.

Alice + Olivia seeks to dress the Bumble girl for all occasions in her life whether that’s going on a date or hanging out with friends. The offer will be available on both Bumble Honey — the dating app — and Bumble BFF — the friendship app.

Alice + Olivia has teamed with four influencers to curate their ideal date look to give the Bumble user some inspiration. These looks will be featured in the in-app ad. The influencers are Arielle Noa Charnas of Something Navy; Deddeh Howard of Secret of DD; Courtney Kerr of Kerrently, and Erica Hoida of Fashioned Chic.

In addition to the campaign, Alice + Olivia will be hosting regional events at all its retail locations for Bumble users. These events range from mini makeover parties and dating gurus giving advice to profile picture photo shoots.