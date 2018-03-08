GIRL POWER: Rankin is channeling female power for the 14th issue of Hunger magazine, with a cover that features Alicia Vikander. The issue is due out on newsstands on March 8, International Women’s Day.

Rankin said the latest issue of the biannual publication — all 386 pages of it — is “looking to redress the balance of power.” The theme of the issue is “Power Play” and the London-based photographer said he wanted to delve into the strength of femininity through fashion and photography.

“Being authentic and mirroring what our readers are thinking and feeling is so important to us,” said Rankin. “So who better as a cover than one of the strongest, most commanding women in film? We all felt that it was important to have a cover star who embodies both power and grace, and the complexity of modern femininity. Alicia just felt like the natural choice.”

Photographed by the British lensman in London, Vikander is pictured wearing a billowy cream blouse by Louis Vuitton. In the 16-page feature, Vikander talks about life in a post-Weinstein era, the Hollywood scene and her preparation for her role as Lara Croft in “Tomb Raider.”

“I’ve been really lucky,” Vikander told Hunger. “My first three films were all directed by a female director. I’ve had some really cool women to look up to. I think the sisterhood really creates a mentoring environment. Change is about initiatives like Time’s Up and 50/50 by 2020, it’s about making sure you include women in all departments, about really making an effort to not only have women in front of the camera, but also behind.”

The 29-year-old Swedish actress added that “awareness has spread and suddenly it’s become more natural to tell all the diverse stories that are out there, we’re not just, without thinking, choosing the ones that have been told repeatedly before. That’s what art is for: It’s about sharing and letting all stories come to the surface.”

The issue also includes a feature called “From the Beginning,” which highlights women pioneers from the Sixties and Seventies Women’s Liberation Movement. It includes the artist Judith Bernstein, activists Dr. Gail Lewis and Selma James and fashion designer Zandra Rhodes.

There is an interview with “The Handmaid’s Tale” actress Yvonne Strahovski about why the work is a cautionary tale for women. There is also a feature on designer Mary Katrantzou, who reflects on her decade working in fashion, as well as a story on emerging designers including Bethany Williams, Self Made and Charlotte Knowles.

Meanwhile, the fashion section features a story that highlights films where genders are subverted such as “Clueless,” “James Bond” and “Psycho.”