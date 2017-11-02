CHINESE LESSONS: Aliza Licht, author of “Leave Your Mark,” an insider’s mentorship book, will be gaining some new fans overseas. Her bestseller has been published in China, where some 10,000 copies were printed.

“When I first saw the cover of the Chinese version of ‘Leave Your Mark,’ I was surprised by the artwork,” said Licht. “It was clearly a massive departure from the red-lipstick-stained coffee-cup cover of the U.S. and U.K. versions. I immediately posted it on Instagram and tagged my friend Tina Craig (@bagsnob) to ask her to translate it. She said that in Chinese it states that ‘you should not walk in a straight line (aka don’t ride on round wheels) and do it your way,’ hence why it features a square wheel. The publisher designed this cover to convey the concept of not going down a typical path which is very counter-intuitive, especially in a traditional market,” she said.

Licht’s book is centered around how to build one’s personal brand using social media, with Twitter being a heavily referenced platform. “I find it very interesting that my Chinese publisher chose to publish this book when Twitter is blocked in China. They felt the career advice was universal and actually provocative for the Chinese reader,” she said. The book was published in China by Beijing Dangdang Science & Culture.

Licht said the U.S. paperback, published by Grand Central Publishing, will come out in May with new material. Meantime, her hardcover book is still selling and has been translated into Spanish. Her book is required reading in many schools’ communications curriculums including SCAD, Fashion Institute of Technology, Parsons The New School of Design, LIM and Ohio State University. In fact, Licht will be speaking about building one’s personal brand using social media to advance their careers at FIT on Nov. 8 and Parsons on Nov. 18.

Licht is executive vice president of brand marketing and communications at Alice + Olivia, having previously been senior vice president of global communications for Donna Karan International, where she spent 17 years. Licht was also known for her work as the creator and voice of DKNY PR Girl.