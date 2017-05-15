Bravo is bringing the real life drama of Condé Nast’s gilded age to the small screen in a scripted series called “All That Glitters.”

Based on Thomas Maier’s 1994 book “Newhouse,” the six-hour series will examine the rivalry and friendship of Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour and Tina Brown, who helmed Vanity Fair and later The New Yorker.

From Universal Cable Productions and executive producers Gale Hurd (“The Walking Dead” and “Terminator” trilogy) and Judith Verno (“Masters of Sex”), the series is written and executive produced by Emmy nominees Lawrence Konner and Mark Rosenthal (both from “Roots” and “Planet of the Apes”) with Maier as producer. “All That Glitters,” which will be produced by Universal Cable Productions in association with Sony Pictures TV Entertainment, was revealed by Bravo’s Andy Cohen at NBCUniversal’s Upfront, which took place Monday morning at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York.

According to NBC, the series will cover the relationship between Wintour and Brown, and “as both bold and driven women fight their way to the top of a male-dominated industry driven by greed and betrayal, they each find new paths to change the world around them — Tina through the intersection of high culture and celebrity, and Anna with an instinct for high fashion and emerging talent.”

In his book, Maier, who also wrote “Masters of Sex,” focuses on Samuel I. Newhouse Jr.’s media empire, which at the time included Condé Nast and Random House.

So who will play Wintour and who will play Brown? Equally important, who will play Newhouse? WWD reached out to NBCUniversal regarding casting, location of filming and air date, but a spokesman said those details were not yet available.

The new series follows a trend of fashion and media dramas hitting the screen. Earlier this year, FX said it would debut “Versace: American Crime Story,” based on the murder of Gianni Versace. Freeform is also debuting a scripted show inspired by Cosmopolitan magazine called “The Bold Type.”