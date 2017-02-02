LOOK LIKE YOU: Amazon Fashion Europe has unveiled Liya Kebede as the company’s face for spring 2017. The model and designer of the resortwear brand Lemlem will feature on the company’s spring campaign, which will be promoted across the Amazon Fashion social media channels and print advertising as of next month.

Shot by Cass Bird and styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois, the campaign continues to celebrate individuality by promoting the same tag line as last year’s campaigns: “Don’t Look Like Me, Look Like You.”

The images channel a laid-back vibe, with Kebede pictured in minimal makeup and undone hair. She is wearing a Filippa K white trenchcoat and bright orange athletic separates by Marc Cain, as well as a Gestuz pant suit, which will be available to purchase on the web site when the campaign will officially launch on March 1.

Previous campaign faces include the international blogger and accessories designer Chiara Ferragni and Hungarian model Barbara Palvin.

The company has also highlighted that fashion has been one of its fastest-growing categories last year, with 60 million products being sold in the fourth quarter.

In 2016, more than 350 brands were added to the retailer’s European offering, including a mix of high-street and luxury brands, from Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins to House of Holland, Cacharel and Lagerfeld.

The accessories offer has also been revamped with the likes of Versus, Moschino, L.K. Bennett and Ferragamo, while during the holiday period the retailer teamed with jewelers Solange Azagury Partridge and Georg Jensen on exclusive ranges.

“Offering an expansive selection, using technology to innovate the shopping experience and providing award-winning customer service are all part of our vision. We are still only a handful of years into a very long-term investment,” said Susan Saideman, vice president of Amazon Fashion Europe.