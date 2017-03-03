Amazon Fashion has tapped Andreea Diaconu, Carolyn Murphy and Tao Okamoto for its spring campaign, which was shot by Cass Bird.

The new campaign is inspired by the ‘joy’ one feels when receiving an Amazon package, the company said, offering that it also features Amazon’s new logo.

“For this campaign, we wanted to capture the fun and ease of experiencing fashion where you’re most comfortable: your own home,” said Jennie Perry, chief marketing officer at Amazon Fashion. “The different looks, models, and environments were featured to celebrate individual style, which is important to us at Amazon Fashion. With our wide selection of brands and breadth of product, our goal is to help customers find what they’re looking for and love what they wear, every day. We think the tone of this campaign helps convey that mission.”

The integrative creative agency Wednesday worked with Amazon Fashion’s creative director Leon St-Amour for the spring campaign.

Photographer Bird shot the campaign, which depicts the models with Amazon cardboard boxes. Bird has become a favorite of the e-tailer. She also photographed the Amazon Fashion Europe’s spring campaign, which featured Liya Kebede.

Previous campaign faces include the international blogger and accessories designer Chiara Ferragni and Hungarian model Barbara Palvin. Ferragni was tapped as the brand’s European ambassador and the face of its spring 2016 campaign, and Palvin was the face of its fall 2016 campaign. Both campaigns were shot by Bird.