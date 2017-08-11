American Media Inc. is making the most of its recent investment in Men’s Journal.

AMI, which bought Men’s Journal from Wenner Media in June, said the title would soon increase its circulation 66 percent to 1.25 million. That ambitious jump comes thanks to the publisher’s decision to cease print publication of Men’s Fitness. Starting with the November issue, current Men’s Fitness subscribers will begin receiving Men’s Journal instead.

“Today’s affluent men are looking for, and eager to invest in, curated experiences and adventures,” said Men’s Journal chief revenue officer Jay Gallagher. “AMI believes that Men’s Journal is well positioned to meet these consumer demands by extending our national footprint and deepening our authority in this space.”

He cited plans to significantly improve paper quality and trim size.

Men’s Fitness will maintain a digital presence, and the two titles will have separate web sites. Men’s Journal will increase its print frequency to 12 issues a year from 11.

Men’s Journal chief content officer Greg Emmanuel lauded the “upgrades in content, scale and quality” underscore that AMI and Men’s Journal “are willing to make investments to deliver on what today’s men need most.”

The Men’s Journal’s team of around 20 made the transition to AMI without many casualties — except for former editor in chief Mark Healy, who was replaced by Emmanuel not long after the sale of the magazine. The official word from the company is that Men’s Journal’s move to AMI will result in a “net gain in headcount.” That does not rule out individual staff changes as priorities shift.

David Pecker’s AMI bought Wenner’s US Weekly in March, adding it to a portfolio of titles that includes other celebrity-focused tabloids such as National Enquirer, OK! and Star. That translated to layoffs and cost-cutting across titles.

