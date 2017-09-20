American Media Inc. has promoted Gwen Flamberg to vice president of beauty and style for the company’s celebrity group. She also grabbed the role of executive editor of beauty and style for Us Weekly, which AMI bought from Wenner Media in March for a $100 million.

Flamberg, who previously served as beauty director of US Weekly, will now report to AMI chairman and chief executive officer David Pecker.

“Gwen not only represents the amazing depth of talent that was key to our acquisition of Us Weekly but also the passion and commitment that underscores how this brand will continue to grow and flourish in the coming months,” said Pecker. “Her comprehensive industry knowledge and her insights and impact on beauty and style trends is an extraordinary asset that can continue to be leveraged to the benefit of our brands’ passionate audiences in this new role.”

In her new role, the editor will oversee beauty and style coverage for AMI’s celebrity titles, including US Weekly, Star and OK! across all platforms.

Flamberg said she would “tap into each brand’s unique DNA, delivering stories where readers live 24/7.”

Her job comes at a transitional time at Us Weekly, which continues to undergo changes and consolidation under parent company, AMI.

Prior to her new role at AMI, Flamberg developed her standing as a beauty and style industry influencer through roles at Ladies’ Home Journal, Woman’s Day and Fitness before joining Us Weekly in 2008.

