Magnolia Films is gearing up for the May 25 release of “The Gospel According to André,” which chronicles the life and career of the fashion insider and former Vogue editor at large André Leon Talley.

The film, which premiered last summer at the Toronto Film Festival, was directed by Kate Novack, who wrote and produced “Page One:Inside the New York Times.”

“André has been an unmissable fixture in the front row of fashion for as long as I can remember, but the story of how he got there has never really been told in an intimate way,” Novack said.

The documentary features exclusive interviews with Anna Wintour, Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, Valentino Garavani, Diane von Furstenberg, Manolo Blahnik, Fran Lebowitz, Whoopi Goldberg, Tamron Hall and Isabella Rossellini, among others — as well as archival footage from the 67-year-old’s storied career, which began with his involvement with Andy Warhol’s Factory in the 1970s and WWD, where Talley worked from 1975 to 1980.

The film seems positioned to appeal to the same audience as other recent documentaries that portray major characters from the fashion industry such as “The September Issue,” “Bill Cunningham: New York,” “Diana Vreeland: The Eye to Travel,” and “Iris,” about the life of Iris Apfel.

Watch the trailer:

Read more:

André Leon Talley Documentary Premiering at Toronto Film Festival

André Leon Talley on Diversity, Fashion, First Ladies — and Kellyanne Conway’s Inauguration Outfit

André Leon Talley to Launch Weekly Talk Show with SiriusXM April 14