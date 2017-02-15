Andrea Valdez has been named editor of Wired.com.

Wired’s new editor in chief Nicholas Thompson poached Valdez from Texas Monthly, where she was, most recently, the editor of that magazine’s web site. Valdez started working at the Austin-based magazine as a fact-checker two days after graduating from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in 2006. An advice column she wrote for the magazine that gave tips on necessary Texan life skills was turned into a book, “How to Be a Texan: The Manual,” last year.

Thompson said of Valdez: “She’s done everything we’d want a web editor to have done: fact-check, edit, assign, manage, coordinate social media and edit a superb web site. She’s also just fun to talk to, and I can’t wait for her to start.”

Thompson won’t have to wait too long — Valdez’s first day at Wired’s San Francisco office is March 13. This hire is the first big appointment by Thompson, who took the over as editor in chief at the Condé Nast tech magazine at the end of January.

In something of a game of Condé musical chairs, Thompson, formerly a senior editor at Wired, returned to the magazine from The New Yorker, where he was editor of that magazine’s web site. (Thompson succeeded Scott Dadich, who left Condé Nast to start his own strategy and design firm.) Thompson’s former job at The New Yorker was filled by Michael Luo, a senior editor with a focus on investigative journalism who was promoted to run the magazine’s web site in early February.

A key part of Thompson’s mandate when he was hired to take the top spot at Wired was to expand the brand’s digital and video presence across all platforms and formats, and work with publisher and chief revenue officer Kim Kelleher on business innovations and brand extensions.

Other recent additions to the Wired staff, hired before Thompson took over, are audience development director Indu Chandrasekhar, who came over from MarketWatch, and social media director Natalie DiBlasio, formerly a digital editor at USA Today.