Don’t read too much into Anna Wintour’s trademark stoic stares: Condé Nast’s artistic director and American Vogue’s editor in chief demonstrated her admiration for Vanity Fair’s new editor in chief Radhika Jones — and sly humor — by hosting a welcome dinner in her honor on Thursday night, and sending all guests home with fox-patterned hosiery: tights for the women; socks for the men.

Glamour’s Cindy Leive posted a photo of Wintour and Jones beaming and hoisting Champagne — and their parting gifts. They were flanked by W’s Stefano Tonchi, The New Yorker’s David Remnick, Teen Vogue’s Elaine Welteroth and Architectural Digest’s Amy Astley. “Welcoming the brilliant new editor of @vanityfair, Radhika Jones. And yes, those are fox tights in everyone’s hands, courtesy of Anna Wintour,” Leive wrote.

As reported in WWD, Jones wore fox-printed tights when she first met her new team at One World Trade last month, and some of the fashion staff were said to be nonplussed by her choice: One described the outfit as “iffy” and noted that Wintour fixed her gaze upon the legwear.

Thursday’s event, and Wintour’s gesture, was quickly lauded on social media, with In Style’s editor in chief Laura Brown among those commenting on Leive’s post: “Brilliant,” she wrote.

“Omg that is amazing,” added Jessica Valenti, whose description on Instagram reads: “Author, columnist, feminist. My b—h face never rests.”

Jones, 44, assumed the helm of Vanity Fair earlier this week, where she succeeded longtime editor Graydon Carter. Previously, she was editorial director of the books department at The New York Times. She is also an alum of Time magazine and The Paris Review. A graduate of Harvard, she also holds a doctorate in English and comparative literature from Columbia University —and on Thursday night, tights that are suddenly very much in vogue.