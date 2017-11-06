At this year’s annual Project Help Us Give Gala, the New York-based charity celebrated its 62nd anniversary and honored industry leaders Lenzing Fibers and Jockey International. The event was held on Nov. 1 at a Fifth Avenue penthouse in New York.

Project Help Us Give is a nonprofit organization formed by professionals who work within the intimate apparel sector and related industries. Its annual HUG gala spotlights high-profile companies and individuals each year in fulfillment of its mission to “contribute to the triumph of the human spirit.” Its members include executives, designers, salespersons and volunteers, among other professions.

The gala benefited Rusk Rehabilitation’s pediatric programs and children’s services at the NYU Langone Medical Center and has raised more than $6.5 million to date for Rusk pediatric rehabilitation and Tisch Hospital programs, the organization said. Apparel industry executives from the retail, manufacturing and supply sectors attended the gala hosted by Emcee Lisa Cusimano, a New York Firefighter featured in Jockey’s “Show ’Em What’s Underneath” campaign that features “Everyday Heroes.”

Tricia Carey, the director of global business development, accepted the award for Lenzing Fibers. Mark Fedyk, president of North American wholesale and licensing, chief merchandising officer, accepted on behalf of Jockey International.

Clelia Parisi, the president of Project Help Us Give, said the organization is “celebrating Project Help Us Give’s 62nd year of making better the lives of those who cannot help themselves and giving hope to those in need” and that “we used the occasion of our Nov. 1 Hug Gala to give special thanks to our members, industry friends, past honorees and contributors for their continuing generosity.”

