Another Man has launched a digital web site, WWD has learned. Launched in 2005, the biannual publication published by Dazed Media has taken digital steps and moved forward with the launch of Anothermanmag.com. Ted Stansfield moved from his role as a fashion writer at Dazeddigital.com to become digital editor of the web site.

Ben Cobb serves as editor in chief of Another Man — he joined the title as editor in 2010 and became editor in chief in 2015.

In their editors’ letter, Cobb and Stansfield have emphasized that their offering is to guide the reader through fashion and culture with a daily edit of stories and prefers the reader to view them as a “digital concierge service.”

The publication will launch with features including Primal Scream lead singer Bobby Gillespie and his politically motivated playlist, the debut of Raven Smith’s weekly column and Paul Smith’s tips to a balanced life. There will also be men’s wear show coverage, which includes backstage, a weekly round-up and “Dispatches From the Front Row.”