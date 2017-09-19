Robert Spector has written yet another book on Nordstrom called “The Nordstrom Way to Customer Experience Excellence: Creating a Values-Driven Service Culture.”

“This is not an update of my three previous Nordstrom books,” Spector said. “It is completely different with new interviews, chapters and content. The book shows how Nordstrom’s core cultural values help to create world-class customer experiences across all channels. Those values range from trust and respect to innovation and fun.”

He co-authored the book with his business partner who hails from Texas and who spells her name in an unusual way, BreAnne O. Reeves.

In the book, Spector quotes Nordstrom Inc. copresident Pete Nordstrom as saying, “Values define who we are, and if they change, we become something else. Practices are ways of doing things that express our values. Practices may serve us well for long periods of time, but they are not values, and therefore can be changed without changing our culture.”

Spector said his best interview for the book was with Nordstrom chief innovation officer Geevy Thomas, a 35-year veteran of the store. Thomas is quoted as saying, “Our future is going to allow us to leverage our history but not be held prisoner by it.” Spector said Thomas is guided by the overarching question: “How do you leverage the newest technology to make retail more relevant, more fun, more connected from a social perspective?”

Spector, a consultant and public speaker, has published three other books on Nordstrom since 1995: “The Nordstrom Way: The Inside Story of America’s Number One Customer Service Company,” “The Nordstrom Way to Customer Service Excellence: A Handbook for Implementing Great Service in Your Organization,” and “The Nordstrom Way to Customer Service Excellence: The Handbook for Becoming the ‘Nordstrom’ of Your Industry.” All four books were published by Wiley.

“Each one of these books is completely different, with almost all new material based on new interviews and changes in Nordstrom’s strategies,” Spector said. “We’ve kept the title ‘The Nordstrom Way’ because that’s the title people recognize.”