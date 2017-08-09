Ariel Foxman has a new gig as chief brand officer for Olivela.

Foxman has been an adviser to the site, and in his new role will oversee the marketing and communications departments. He also will work with global fashion and beauty leaders and influencers to further expand Olivela as an innovative philanthropic retail brand. He begins his new position on Aug. 21.

Olivela has a mission-focused luxury shopping destination. The site launched in June with 12 designer brands. Forty percent of proceeds from purchases go to charity to help kids around the world.

Olivela is founded by Stacey Boyd, a former educator who also founded Schoola, which sells gently used merchandise to help support schools in need.

Boyd, also the company’s chief executive officer, said of Foxman, “He has true strategic creativity which has inspired women of all ages to shop and is proven by his years as a successful editor in the fashion industry. Ariel brings his unparalleled, long-standing relationships to Olivela and these will certainly help broaden awareness and accelerate our development.”

Foxman will be based out of Olivela’s New York office. He is the former editorial director of InStyle and StyleWatch. He also oversaw the all-digital InStyle Collection that includes InStyle, xoJane and xoVain, and was responsible for content, consumer and client strategy and revenue streams beyond advertising and circulation. He held the InStyle editor in chief title for eight years before resigning in 2016. Following his exit from Time Inc., Foxman became moderator of a new quarterly fashion forum called “Tuesdays@The Skylark,” and in February joined GLAAD’s national board to act as liaison between the advocacy group and the fashion industry. He has also been a consultant to Xcel Brands, a brand management and media firm to help develop its digital and media strategy, as well as drive their data analytics effort.