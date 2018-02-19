MILAN — Two leading creative hubs, the collective Art + Vibes and Filmmaster Productions, have forged a partnership to develop videos and content across different media, sharing experiences and clients to further develop their offer.

Art + Vibes was founded in 2011 to create communication projects for brands and artistic events, blending fashion, art and design and working with talents such as Spike Lee, Roman Polanski, Wes Anderson, Ridley Scott, Francesco Vezzoli, Marina Abramovic and Vanessa Beecroft and with clients in the luxury world ranging from Moncler and Agnona to Valentino and Louis Vuitton.

Filmmaster Productions, a leading Italian production house with sales of 23 million euros, has just celebrated four decades in business. Leveraging research and development of technologies, it is among the most awarded production companies in Italy, with 29 Lion awards received at the International Advertising Festival in Cannes. It has worked with directors including Federico Fellini and Paolo Sorrentino.

To strengthen the partnership and integrate the team, Art+Vibes will move to the Milan headquarters of Filmmaster Productions in early March.