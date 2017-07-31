GRAHAM REDUX: Marina Rinaldi has once again tapped Ashley Graham to front its advertising campaign. Lensed by Korean photographer Hong Jan Hyun, the images for fall 2017 are in black and white. This is a return for Graham, who was the face of Marina Rinaldi’s spring campaign, photographed by Emma Tempest, and strengthens her bond with the Italian brand.

For fall, in one image Graham is seen wearing a tweed coat over a sophisticated lace see-through dress.

An emoji was created for the brand to reinforce the #Womenarethefuture hashtag launched with the spring campaign and a wink to the digital world. In another image, Graham’s sensuality is emphasized by a play on transparencies.

The spring campaign also drew inspiration from online communication with colorful images peppered with social media tags promoting self confidence — a value dear to Graham, known as a “body activist.”

The Italian brand, part of the Max Mara group, aims to propose different role models in the industry. Catering to curvy and plus-size figures, Marina Rinaldi has long been pushing boundaries, working in 2015 with Patricia Arquette, seen as embodying a successful career and different values, including self-acceptance.

Last year, it launched an advertising campaign for fall photographed by Ellen von Unwerth, who also appeared in the playful images with Alessandra Garcia Lorido, daughter of actor Andy Garcia.

