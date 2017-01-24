WOMEN ARE THE FUTURE: Tapping Ashley Graham for its spring 2017 advertising campaign is in sync with Marina Rinaldi’s efforts to propose different role models in the industry.

Photographed by Emma Tempest, with the New York skyline in the background, Graham appears as on the set of a photo shoot.

The campaign bridges digital and traditional media, drawing inspiration from online communication with images peppered with social media tags promoting self confidence – a value dear to Graham, known as a “body activist.”

The campaign’s hashtag #womenarethefuture sends a positive – and current – message.

A fashion brand catering to curvy and plus-size figures, Marina Rinaldi has long been pushing boundaries, working in 2015 with Patricia Arquette, seen as embodying a successful career and different values, including self-acceptance. Last year, it launched an advertising campaign for fall photographed by Ellen von Unwerth, who also appeared in the playful images with Alessandra Garcia Lorido, daughter of actor Andy Garcia. With this campaign, the brand also winked at social media, and in particular at the “selfies” mania.

Marina Rinaldi is controlled by the Max Mara group.