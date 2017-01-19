One of the publishing industry’s most prestigious prizes, the American Society of Magazine Editors unveiled its list of nominations for the 2017 awards this afternoon. The winners will be revealed at a lunchtime ceremony hosted by Lester Holt at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 7.

Winning an “Ellie,” as the awards are known, after the Alexander Calder designer elephant-shaped trophy, gives media organizations the chance to brag about achievements that have nothing to do with page views or revenue.

“For more than half a century the National Magazine Awards have celebrated the best of American journalism,” ASME chief executive Sid Holt said in a statement. “Whether it’s self-help packages or long-form reporting, luscious photography or bigly videos, magazines are the go-to source for information and entertainment for the more than 200 million adults who read magazines every year.

This year, 64 media outlets were nominated in 20 categories. New York magazine, a perennial favorite, got 10 nominations, once again leading the pack. Last year, the publication got nine ASME nods. Both The New York Times Magazine and The New Yorker got the same number of nominations as last year (seven and five, respectively). Both The California Sunday Magazine and National Geographic were finalists in for four awards, while Bloomberg Businessweek, GQ and Mother Jones each netted three. Aperture, Audubon, Bon Appetit, Cosmopolitan, Eater, The Huffington Post Highline, Modern Farmer, Popular Mechanics, Powder, Saveur and Texas Monthly were all finalists for two awards.

Publications new to the list include GQ Style, MTV News and The Texas Tribune. Both print and digital magazines are eligible for consideration. Digital-first publications on the list include The Atavist, Eater, The Huffington Post Highline, The Intercept, The Marshall Project, MTV News, STAT and Refinery29 (which was nominated for feature photography in “11 Images That People With Anxiety Will Understand”). This year, collaboration between outlets was rewarded — BuzzFeed News and BBC was a finalist in the reporting category, and a joint project between ProPublica and The Texas Tribune made the list for multimedia.

One category absent from this round is fiction, which, as WWD reported in September, ASME decided to suspend the award category for 2017.

In 2014, Cosmopolitan snagged its first-ever ASME win, for its recurring column “Your Cosmo Guide to Contraception” in the category of personal service. Now, the Hearst title is a contender in the most coveted category — magazine of the year, a prize that went to The Atlantic last year. The four other titles nominated for the big award are The New Yorker, New York, The California Sunday Magazine and Mother Jones. If Cosmo wins that award, it would be a big coup for Joanna Coles, who was the editor in chief of the publication until September, when she was named chief content officer at Hearst.

But of course, it’s an honor just to be nominated.

Full list below:

Ellie Awards 2017 Finalists

General Excellence

News, Sports and Entertainment

Honors publications covering politics, business and technology as well as pop culture and leisure interests

Bloomberg Businessweek; ESPN The Magazine; GQ; New York; The New Yorker

Service and Lifestyle

Honors publications covering health and fitness as well as fashion, design, food and travel

Bon Appétit; Elle; GQ Style; Marie Claire; Saveur

Special Interest

Honors publications serving highly defined reader communities, including city and regional magazines and active-interest titles

Chicago; The Hollywood Reporter; Kazoo; Modern Farmer; Powder

Literature, Science and Politics

Honors smaller-circulation general-interest magazines as well as publications covering the arts

Aperture; Foreign Affairs; The Marshall Project; Mother Jones; Poetry

Design

Honors overall excellence in magazine design

Bon Appétit; The California Sunday Magazine; GQ; New York; The Pitchfork Review

Photography

Honors overall excellence in magazine photography

AFAR; Aperture; The California Sunday Magazine; Powder; WSJ. Magazine

Feature Photography

Honors the use of photography in a feature story, photo-essay or photo portfolio

Magazine Section

Honors the editorial direction of print or digital departments or sections

Food Network Magazine for “Fun Cooking”

Garden & Gun for “Talk of the South”

New York for “The Culture Pages”

Popular Mechanics for “Know-How”

Women’s Health for “Discuss!”

Personal Service

Honors magazine journalism that serves readers’ needs and aspirations

Leisure Interests

Honors magazine journalism that provides practical information about recreational activities and special interests

Single-Topic Issue

Honors print magazines that have devoted a single issue to the comprehensive examination of one subject

The California Sunday Magazine for “Listen,” October 2 print issue and californiasunday.com

Los Angeles for “Immigration: A Special Issue,” October

National Geographic for “Yellowstone: The Battle for the American West,” May print issue and nationalgeographic.com

New York for “Eight Years in America,” October 3-16 print issue and nymag.com

Saveur for “The Origins Issue,” October/November

Website

Honors magazine websites and online-only magazines

Audubon; Bloomberg Businessweek; Eater; The Intercept; National Geographic

Multimedia

Honors digital storytelling and the integration of magazine media

Huffington Post Highline for “The 21st Century Gold Rush,” by Malia Politzer and Emily Kassie, December 21 at highline.huffingtonpost.com

New York for “The Year in Memes,” by Madison Malone Kircher, Brian Feldman and Max Read, December 14 at nymag.com

The New York Times Magazine for “25 Songs That Tell Us Where Music Is Going,” nytimes.com and March 13 print issue

ProPublica and The Texas Tribune for “Hell and High Water,” by Neena Satija for the Texas Tribune and Reveal, Kiah Collier for the Texas Tribune, and Al Shaw and Jeff Larson for ProPublica, March 3 at propublica.org

Vanity Fair for “The Break Out Bunch,” September 13 at Snapchat Discover

Video

Honors the outstanding use of video in magazine media

Reporting

Honors reporting excellence as exemplified by one article or a series of articles

Feature Writing

Honors original, stylish storytelling

Essays and Criticism

Honors interpretative and critical journalism

Columns and Commentary

Honors political and social commentary; news analysis; and reviews and criticism

Public Interest

Honors magazine journalism that illuminates issues of national importance

The Atavist for “A Family Matter,” by Jessica Weisberg, August 16 at magazine.atavist.com

Huffington Post Highline for “Out Here, No One Can Hear You Scream,” by Kathryn Joyce, video and photographs by Emily Kassie, March 16 at highline.huffingtonpost.com

The New York Times Magazine for “Worlds Apart,” by Nikole Hannah-Jones, June 12

The New Yorker for “The List,” by Sarah Stillman, March 14

Scientific American for “The Looming Threat of Factory-Farm Superbugs,” by Melinda Wenner Moyer, December

Magazine of the Year

Honors magazines for print and digital editorial excellence; audience engagement; and the success of branded content and services, including conferences and events

The California Sunday Magazine; Cosmopolitan; Mother Jones; New York; The New Yorker