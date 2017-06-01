Jarno Parkkima in the Bamenciaga fall men's campaign.

Courtesy



THE OFFICE: Demna Gvasalia made office furniture the main prop of his men’s fall 2017 advertising campaign — right in tune with his collection, which was all about business attire from the mail room to the c-suite.

Mirroring the women’s campaign, unveiled last week, models pose against a backdrop that is covered in a Balenciaga logo carpet or, alternatively, plain blue.

Finnish photographer and filmmaker Jarno Parkkima is shown sitting on a swivel chair wearing a suit with an open Balenciaga logo shirt and sneakers. Erwin Weder, meanwhile, wears an oversized tailored coat.

Both campaigns were lensed by Johnny Dufort using the same lo-fi style. The images were styled by Lotta Volkova, with hair by Gary Gill, makeup by Inge Grognard and nails by Anny Errandonea.

