PHONE TALK: “It just makes mobile shopping dangerously easy,” said Hillary Kerr, cofounder of the fashion web site, Who What Wear, which recently launched a mobile shopping app, Shop/Who What Wear and was touting it at an event Tuesday night at Barneys New York.

Kerr told WWD that the beauty of the mobile app is that it has a single card checkout, with no need to keep reentering your credit card information, which is a real convenience to mobile shoppers. The app features 30 stores and 2,000 brands.

“I shop on my phone all the time and the interface is not always great. I like our interface. We’ve got curated boutiques and people can shop Barneys and other retailers,” said Kerr, who said the stores range from H&M to Gucci, and the site also contains fashion articles. “It’s mass to exclusive. It’s a very curated experience,” she said.

The company takes an average 12 percent commission from retailers when one of its readers makes a purchase from the site. Partnering retailers, that include Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Forever 21, Intermix, Reformation, Urban Outfitters, Zara, Burberry, Asos, fulfill and ship out the orders.

In a conversation with Marina Larroudé, fashion director of Barneys, Kerr showed the features of the new mobile app, and noted that the customer can sort by price, category, store and under $100. The app features New Arrivals, which are updated daily; Get the Look, which spotlights celebrities such as Rachel Bilson, Heidi Klum, Kate Bosworth and Kendall Jenner, and the ability to buy their outfits; Outfit of the Day, and Editor’s Picks. “We always feature new stuff so you feel like you’re getting a fresh shopping experience,” Kerr said.

Kerr told the audience that she personally shops more and more on her phone. “I will buy more if I have to do less,” she said.

Asked how technology has changed the shopping experience, Kerr said, “It’s all going to the phone.” She said when they started the e-commerce site, Who What Wear, in 2006 she had a flip phone. “The iPhone changed everything. Everything I do is phone based, and it has sped things up since 2006. Back then I was delighted if something came in two weeks,” she said.