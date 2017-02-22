TALE AS OLD AS TIME: HSN is collaborating with Disney’s new live-action adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast,” which hits theaters March 17 and stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast and Luke Evans as Gaston.

On March 1, HSN will launch a digital storefront as a special preview on HSN.com, with its “Beauty and the Beast” merchandise. Beginning at 11 p.m. on March 14 and running through midnight on March 15, HSN will invite customers to “Be HSN’s Guest” as it launches its exclusive HSN collection via an interactive on-air shopping experience inspired by the Disney movie.

The collection, which retails from $14.95 to $799.95, spans home, fashion, accessories, garden and beauty. The offerings include a Miss Potts cross-body bag by Danielle Nicole ($68); a handcrafted hook pillow [“Be Our Guest”] by Clever Carriage, ($69.95); Heidi Daus castle statement necklace ($299.95), and strappy rose ornamental heel sandals by Ruthie Davis ($399.90).

Also included are Belle-inspired sandals and footwear by Vince Camuto; apparel pieces by Marla Wynne; tabletop glassware by Patina Vie; bone china tea sets and accessories by Royal Albert; a delicate glass rose by Waterford, and Jay Strongwater jewelry.

“Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ is filled with incredible visual themes that inspired our designers to create collections that captured the rich colors and characters in the film,” said Bill Brand, president of HSN. He said that “Beauty and the Beast” marks HSN’s seventh movie collaboration with Disney.

The movie is directed by Bill Condon; based on the 1991 animated film, “Beauty and the Beast,” and written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos.

In addition to Watson, Stevens and Evans, the movie’s cast features Kevin Kline, who plays Maurice, Belle’s father; Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza; Ewan McGregor as Lumiere; Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, the wardrobe; Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, the feather duster; Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, the mantel clock, and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.