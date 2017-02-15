Bella Hadid is channeling Kate Moss’ Calvin Klein campaign in V Magazine’s upcoming issue.

The issue, which is slated to hit newsstands on March 10, includes a black-and-white portfolio of Hadid, which was shot by Mario Sorrenti.

Sorrenti’s inspiration was his famous Calvin Klein Obsession advertising campaign that he shot of Kate Moss in the early Nineties.

In particular, there was one portrait from 1993 of a semi-nude Moss with her hair slicked back that Sorrenti pays homage to in his V portfolio of Hadid.

“Every time we shoot or see her, we always see her being very glamorous. The photographs always focus on the fashion and less on the girl, and I think she’s such a beautiful, sweet girl. I really felt like taking some pictures of her that kind of reveal a more sensitive and natural side of her,” Sorrenti said. “I don’t know her as a public figure, but as a model, I think she’s interesting because she’s beautiful. The thing I like about her is that she loves doing photographs and being part of making images and that’s exciting when you’re working with somebody that really gets the process and enjoys it…I work with her because she’s beautiful and interesting, not because she’s a social media personality.”

Hadid added: “I feel so lucky to be able to work with someone who I look up to so much. He is such an incredible energy on and off set and so much fun to work with. I feel really grateful to have been able to work with Mario again for V Magazine. Thank you, Mario.”

Last year, Hadid was featured in Calvin Klein’s fall campaign along with Moss, Margot Robbie and Vogue Magazine’s Grace Coddington. The expansive campaign also included a slew of artists, models, musicians and entertainers.

More details on V’s shoot with Hadid can be found here.

Save