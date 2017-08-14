CAPTURED BY KARL: First Gigi, now Bella. The Hadid sisters are the favorite faces of Vogue Arabia.

Bella will appear on the cover of Vogue Arabia’s September issue. She’s been photographed by Karl Lagerfeld for English and Arabic versions of the cover.

Hadid — whose father is of Palestinian descent — joins the ranks of her elder sibling, who fronted the March issue wearing a beaded veil and jewelry from Cartier.

Lagerfeld will also be featured in the magazine, highlighting his creative process and work ethic.

He said: “I don’t follow my second instinct. I don’t believe that you can do anything if it comes in second place.” There is also an article on Pierre Bergé, who spoke about the launch of the Yves Saint Laurent museums in Paris and Marrakech.

The issue includes a profile of the Egyptian actress Amira Khalil; a story on modest street style muses, and a feature on the home of the Lebanese designer and author Pascale Habis.

The magazine will be distributed in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt, London, Paris, Milan and New York.

“The next six to 12 months will see a major expansion in Vogue’s presence in the Middle East,” said Shashi Menon, chief executive officer of Nervora and publisher of Vogue Arabia.

“Across all platforms — print, digital, and flagship events — we have a slate of marquee activations and launches that will build on the unparalleled heritage and global footprint of the Vogue brand. We’re doubling down on our distinct strategy of publishing more than 90 percent locally commissioned content with dual language editorial.”

It’s been quite a year so far for the title, which in April parted ways with the launch editor Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz and replaced her with Manuel Arnaut.

Arnaut’s appointment made him the third male editor in chief named at a Vogue title over the last few months, following Enninful’s appointment at British Vogue and that of Emanuele Farneti as editor in chief of Vogue Italia.

Arnaut previously was editor in chief of Architectural Digest Middle East, where he directed the launch of the title in 2015. He began his career at Vogue Portugal and moved to GQ Portugal as editor.

The title is published by Condé Nast International and its local partner Nervora.