BlackBook Media unveiled three partnership deals as part of a bid to expand the company’s scale.

“Like a lot of publishers, we are figuring out how to take the DNA of the brand and monetize that,” BlackBook founder and chief executive officer Evanly Schindler, who bought the company back from Vibe Media in 2013, explained.

The company will partner with News Corps.’ Alexa, the New York Post luxury magazine supplement.

“The partnership between BlackBook and Alexa signifies a move toward quality native content in the fashion and lifestyle space with a traditional publisher working to bring the content to scale,” said New York Post publisher and ceo Jesse Angelo. “We see a real opportunity in Alexa’s partnership with BlackBook in response to an increased demand for luxury content.”

“Essentially, they bring the scale and mainstream growth, and we bring curated cultural access and credibility,” Schindler explained.

In a separate deal, BlackBook has acquired Grand Editorial, the company behind LGBT lifestyle magazine Out.

“By joining forces, we are able to expand on the range of services we are able to offer our clients, especially with our fashion, style and culture cred,” said Aaron Hicklin, who has been editor in chief of Out since 2006 and was, prior to that, BlackBook’s editor in chief.

BlackBook’s other partnership deal will give the media company an in-real-life presence. It is teaming with BlackBarn on a retail store, specializing in interior design, and a café, which will open in the Chelsea Market in Manhattan this fall. There will also be an e-commerce component.

“It was either do a large raise or do big partnerships,” Schindler, who declined to disclose any financial details, said. “The next part of this will be to raise money.”

