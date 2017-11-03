Chris Rovzar has been promoted at Bloomberg Pursuits, Bloomberg Businessweek’s luxury lifestyle arm and digital brand, taking over from Emma Rosenblum, whose departure for Elle was announced on Thursday.

Rovzar came to Bloomberg in 2014 to launch BloombergPursuits.com, and, as luxury editor, has overseen the brand’s digital presence. Before going to Bloomberg in 2014, Rovzar was Vanity Fair’s digital editor and, prior to that, was at New York magazine, where he oversaw its Daily Intel blog.

“Pursuits has become a crucial part of Businessweek’s DNA and I’m thrilled that Chris will be bringing more of his brand of creativity into our pages. Chris has a smart, original take on narrative luxury and I know his experience will benefit our readers, and can help expand the Pursuits brand even further,” Bloomberg Businessweek editor in chief Megan Murphy said. Jared Sandberg, Bloomberg’s digital senior executive editor, made the announcement in a memo sent out Friday morning.

Earlier this year, as part of Bloomberg Businessweek’s reorganization under Murphy, Pursuits went from being a stand-alone bimonthly luxury title to a digital property and section in Businessweek.

