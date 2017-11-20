Bloomberg unveiled The Bloomberg 50, a new multiplatform franchise that celebrates 50 influential names who have had an impact on the business world in the past year.

“What sets The Bloomberg 50 apart from other lists is that each person chosen has demonstrated measurable change over the past year,” Bloomberg Businessweek editor Megan Murphy said, implying competitive lists don’t do the same. “Readers will find many names they recognize, but will also discover new visionaries — people who are impacting the world in significant ways, and are rapidly gaining the attention they deserve.”

The Bloomberg 50 kicks off with a special issue of Bloomberg Businessweek showcasing the 50 honorees, described as “thought leaders” in the industries of business, finance, technology and science, politics and entertainment. The special issue will hit newsstands on Nov. 30, when the list will be released. There will be coordinated programming across the company’s digital, social, television and radio channels.

On Dec. 4, Bloomberg’s Michael Bloomberg will host an awards dinner at Gotham Hall in New York’s Herald Square. The event, which is produced by Bloomberg Live, the company’s events arm, will be emceed by actor Keegan-Michael Key, with a performance by Mandy Gonzalez of “Hamilton.”

The Bloomberg 50 is being positioned as an annual event along the lines of Glamour’s Women of the Year or Forbes’ 30 under 30, which this year named 600 people on its list of the young and successful.

Read more:

Elle Taps Bloomberg’s Emma Rosenblum for Executive Editor

Bloomberg Businessweek Relaunches Under Editor in Chief Megan Murphy

Changing Times at Bloomberg’s BusinessWeek Amid Editorial Upheaval

Media People: Bloomberg Media’s Justin B. Smith