Bobbi Brown has partnered with Lifetime for a video series based on her new book “Beauty From the Inside Out.”

The series, which includes four short original videos, was produced by the content studio of Lifetime-owner A+E, called 45th & Dean. In the second video, found below, Brown takes viewers through a list of five herbs that can promote clear, glowing skin.

“My mission has always been to empower women to be their most confident and to become the best versions of themselves. A+E shares that same mission,” Brown told WWD. “To be able to create content and share my message of wellness and empowerment with the A&E and Lifetime audiences has been a wonderful opportunity for me.”

“Throughout her career Bobbi has been a pioneer and a powerful advocate for women in many ways,” said Amanda Hill, chief marketing officer at A+E Networks. “Bringing Bobbi’s unique stories and perspectives on health and wellness is in lock step with Lifetime’s goal of telling stories that represent all women.”

A&E’s partnership with Brown is part of a broader evolution for the female-centric channel, which includes a strong push into digital videos. Case in point: In January, Lifetime poached Lea Goldman from Refinery 29 to develop the digital footprint of its Lifetime and FYI channels, and it hired Tiffanie Darke to do the same thing for its namesake channel and the History Channel.

For More:

A+E to Build Lifetime as Digital Women’s Brand Under Ex-Refinery29 Editor

Bobbi Brown Pursues New Business Ventures

MakeUp Artist Bobbi Brown Ending a Chapter