Boohoo.com, the British fashion e-tailer, has enlisted Sailor Brinkley Cook and Elisa Johnson in a summer kick-off photo shoot in the Hamptons.

Cook, daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley and Johnson, daughter of basketball player Magic Johnson, were photographed wearing the latest summer collection pieces.

Boohoo.com took a non-traditional approach and allowed Cook and Johnson to leverage their respective talents and curate the shoot. Cook, a photographer, and Johnson, who enjoys styling, were able to engage with each other while modeling the collection. Sarah Kjelleren photographed behind-the-scenes and Cook shot Johnson’s solo photographs. The brand captured these moments behind-the-scenes and the entire shoot was shoppable on the @boohoousa Instagram story, where all products were hyperlinked to route consumers directly to their corresponding product landing pages.

Natalie McGrath, vice president of marketing, said, “Boohoo.com has exceeded growth expectations here in the U.S. and continues to dominate the market with strong campaigns and by teaming up with relevant influencers. The summer shoot with Sailor Brinkley Cook and Elisa Johnson is yet another example of us engaging with students, our core demographic, and we felt these two girls were perfect for this project.”

The campaign will launch Monday and will focus on vacation wardrobes for July 4. Among the key trends that were highlighted were pastels, prints and swimwear.

Known for its accessible and trendy fashion, Boohoo.com adds 100 new items to the site daily.