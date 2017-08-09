WEAVING A NARRATIVE: Bottega Veneta is bolstering its communications and marketing teams as the Italian brand combats slower growth.

It recently welcomed Kristen Campbell as senior vice president of global marketing, reporting to chief marketing officer Lisa Pomerantz. Campbell is putting together a team that will place a strong emphasis on digital and social media advertising.

Campbell most recently ran her own firm, KC Consulting, and prior to that was vice president of global marketing at Michael Kors, overlapping with Pomerantz’s tenure there as senior vice president of global communications and marketing.

Pomerantz lauded Campbell’s “broad expertise in global marketing and impressive management skills.”

Revenues at Bottega Veneta rose 1.7 percent in the second quarter on a comparable basis, following a 2.3 percent increase in the first quarter, with parent company Kering citing “encouraging signs” that efforts to turn around the struggling brand were starting to bear fruit.

Jean-François Palus, group managing director at Kering, said the brand would soon undergo a “radical reset” of its communications strategy with a heavy digital component.

Bottega also named veteran fashion editor Meenal Mistry senior director, global editorial content and copy, a newly created position. She starts Aug. 21 in New York, responsible for social media, editorial and brand narratives, the company said.

Previously, Mistry served as fashion director of Off Duty at The Wall Street Journal from 2012 to 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile. She was a freelance writer and editor between 2006 and 2012 and held the position of fashion news editor at W Magazine and WWD from 2002 to 2006.