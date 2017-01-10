CROSSING BORDERS: For her first advertising campaign since taking over as artistic director of women’s collections at Lanvin, Bouchra Jarrar opted for a British model and an Italian photographer to conjure her vision of French elegance.

The spring ads, due to break today, feature Stella Tennant striking an androgynous figure in outfits including a striped dressing gown and a sleeveless tweed biker jacket, both worn over pants. The images were shot by Paolo Roversi.

Jarrar said Tennant was “a natural choice. Her aura, her beauty and the quiet strength she projects fit with my new image of the Lanvin woman. Paolo Roversi has marvelously translated this French woman’s elegance.”

Roversi, who has shot campaigns for the house dating back to when Claude Montana designed its haute couture collections in the early Nineties, said he was impressed by Jarrar’s first collection, which WWD described as “a study in unstuffy chic” with a sportswear bent and a strong focus on elegant basics.

“I think that Bouchra conjured a new type of Lanvin woman, whose timeless elegance is enhanced by a new sensibility and harmony,” Roversi said.