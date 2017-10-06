SHIFTING GEARS, AGAIN: Less than a year after unveiling its latest look, Glamour U.K. is preparing to re-launch yet again, this time as a beauty biannual.

The struggling Condé Nast Britain title — once a jewel in the crown of the publisher — has revealed plans to reduce its print frequency from monthly to twice-a-year as part of an overhaul, the second in a year.

Part of the new plan is to consolidate the editorial and commercial teams, meaning that branded and editorial content will be created by a single structure.

“There is enormous potential for us to grow within this untapped space and to partner with brands who want innovative digital and live solutions,” said publishing director Camilla Newman.

As reported in November, the title had supersized the magazine format and put mobile first in digital. The new brand strategy made its debut with the February 2017 issue. According to figures posted by U.K.’s Audit Bureau of Circulations in August, circulation was down 8.2 percent to 275,536 in the first half, following the launch.

The British title has been struggling more than others in the Condé stable, and is looking for new ways to woo its Millennial audience by making mobile and social content a priority.

It said beauty content has been the lead traffic generator on glamour.co.uk, which is why it will seek to transform its site into “the ultimate online beauty destination for U.K. consumers and advertisers.”

The print publication will aim to become a “beauty bible and style guide of the season.” Online content will include beauty tutorials, product reviews, collaborations with bloggers and beauty vloggers and broader cultural topics viewed through the lens of beauty.

Additionally, the title will explore opportunities such as hosting its annual Glamour Beauty Festival and the recently launched Beauty Club, a service where readers can receive beauty samples free of charge. It has received more than 50,000 subscriptions within its first five weeks.

The company said the format launched earlier this year led to a 6 percent total increase and a 7 percent rise in U.K. actively purchased sales period-on-period. But a more fundamental change was needed to answer to the overall shrinkage in the British women’s fashion magazine sector.

“Today’s Glamour consumer moves to a different rhythm than the one who bought the magazine when it launched in 2001. It is a faster, more focused, multiplatform relationship. The quality of ideas, vision and execution remain central, but the way in which it is delivered must change fundamentally with Glamour’s new mix of digital, social, video, live and print, and its focus on beauty,” said Albert Read, managing director of Condé Nast Britain.

Glamour’s last monthly issue will be December.