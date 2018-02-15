LONDON — The British women’s fashion magazine sector edged down in the July through December 2017 period, with only a few titles — among them Harper’s Bazaar U.K., Good Housekeeping U.K. and Marie Claire U.K. — seeing any uptick in circulation. Meanwhile, men’s lifestyle titles as a sector had a better six months, with the category’s combined digital and print circulation up 6 percent to 1.23 million.

The overall circulation figure for women’s titles was down 4 percent year-over-year, to 4.6 million for print and digital, according to the U.K.’s Audit Bureau of Circulations, which published figures Thursday. Print circulation for the sector retreated 5 percent while digital circulation rose 34 percent.

Among the women’s titles that saw their combined digital and print circulations gain were Harper’s Bazaar UK, published by Hearst Magazines UK. The glossy climbed 4 percent year-on-year to 115,742. The magazine celebrated its 150th anniversary last year and also launched its Bazaar at Work Summit, which was comprised of networking events, talks and panel discussions.

Good Housekeeping U.K. was also up 4 percent to 455,552 — the publication’s highest circulation reported in a decade. Elsewhere, Marie Claire gained 1 percent to 157,412.

James Wildman, chief executive officer of Hearst U.K., said that Harper’s Bazaar continued to benefit from Hearst’s distribution strategy.

“This enhances our strong copy sales by putting the magazine directly into the hands of the ideal audience through a targeted mix of channels,” he said. “For Bazaar, this is with a sustained presence at cultural events such as Frieze Art Fair, Goodwood Revival and RHS Hampton Court Flower Show as well as through partnerships with the V&A. This route to market effectively delivers to both our readers and commercial partners.”

He said that Good Housekeeping remains relevant, with the Christmas issue delivering particularly strong sales. “Good Housekeeping celebrated its 95th anniversary last year,” said Wildman. “We’re delighted it continues to play such an essential role in women’s lives, posting its highest circulation in a decade and pushing on confidently to its centenary.”

At Condé Nast, GQ’s combined figure was up 1 percent to 115,006. British Vogue and Vanity Fair were both broadly flat at 190,032 and 72,038, respectively. Tatler dropped 2 percent to 78,082 while Wired was down 2 percent to 50,024. At Hearst Magazines UK, Esquire UK was up 1 percent, while Elle U.K. fell 2 percent to 168,850.