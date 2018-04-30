The changing of the guard continues at Conde Nast Britain, with the publisher naming Sarah Harris deputy editor of British Vogue. An announcement is expected today.

Harris has been promoted from her role as fashion features director. She joined British Vogue in 2003 as fashion features editor, and had previously worked at Women’s Wear Daily in London.

Her new role is effective immediately and she will report to editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

“Sarah brings a wealth of fashion journalism experience to the newly-created role, which alongside her key relationships within the fashion industry ensures British Vogue remains at the forefront of bold and glamorous content,” Enninful said.

In her new role, Harris will oversee all fashion features and work closely with Enninful, in addition to working with senior editors to commission stories. She will also have a bigger presence at shows as well as industry and Vogue-related events.

Harris is the first deputy editor under Enninful. The role was previously held by Emily Sheffield, who had worked under former editor in chief Alexandra Shulman.

Shulman stepping down last year opened the floodgates to change at the title, with Sheffield and fashion editor Lucinda Chambers among the highest-profile departures.

Enninful’s new team includes a slew of celebrity contributors such as Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Adwoa Aboah. He marked a new era at the glossy, picking Aboah for the cover of his first December issue, a multiracial, multicultural mosaic.