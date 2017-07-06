LONDON — Out with the old; in with the new.

Ahead of his arrival in August, British Vogue’s new editor in chief Edward Enninful is reinvigorating the masthead with some new, but familiar, names.

Vogue veteran Grace Coddington is returning as a contributor. Coddington, a former model, worked at British Vogue for 19 years, starting as a junior editor under Beatrix Miller. She later moved to New York, working as the creative director of Vogue America.

“Grace’s relationship with Vogue started at a very young age; she has become synonymous with the title, and is as much loved in Britain as she is globally,” said Enninful, who in the past had worked with Coddington when he was contributing to American Vogue.

The English film director, producer, screenwriter, and video artist Steve McQueen has been named contributing editor, alongside Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, who was already working with the magazine as a contributor under Alexandra Shulman.

“The impact Naomi and Kate have in today’s culture is enormous,” said Enninful, adding that McQueen will bring “an increased depth to the arts within the magazine. I am very much looking forward to working with these friends and colleagues on their ideas for upcoming issues.”

The four contributors will be joining Venetia Scott, who will start as fashion director on July 10. Scott was Enninful’s first appointment as editor.

News of the appointments follows a wave of resignations and dismissals at Vogue House. Earlier this week, deputy editor Emily Sheffield announced her decision to leave the magazine and said her final gig at Vogue House would be as acting editor of the October issue.

A few days ago, Lucinda Chambers, British Vogue’s former fashion director, gave a spiky interview to the online platform Vestoj.com, where she talked about her abrupt departure from the magazine and voiced many a complaint about the fashion and media industries.

There are more staff changes to come at British Vogue, with announcements expected over the next few weeks.