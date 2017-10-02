THE BUZZ ON BIZZ: Bumble, the female-first connection platform where more than 20 million users come together for love and friendship, has launched Bumble Bizz for networking purposes. Bumble Bizz, which launches today on the Bumble app, is for people seeking opportunities over job hunting.

“Love, friendship, networking — these are all critical connections and the foundation of a healthy, happy life. We want to bring you closer to all of these connections, in an empowered way,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder and chief executive officer of Bumble.

Bumble Bizz will be unveiled today in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France and Germany. It connects users through geo-targeting and enables them to swipe through people around them looking to network, connect and mentor. Bumble users and professionals around the world will be integrated into the experience in the same manner as Bumble Honey (dating) and Bumble BFF (friends), both of which are on the same app as Bumble Bizz.

What makes Bumble stand out from other dating apps is its focus on giving women all the power. Men using Bumble can swipe through the app to find matches, but they can’t initiate conversations.

By empowering women to make the first move in Bizz, Bumble expects to see the same significant uptick in positive behavior and dramatically reduced abuse rates that it has seen in dating and friendship platforms.

Bumble Bizz will include a photo verification tool designed to help ensure people are who they say they are. In addition to profile photos, a user’s Bumble Bizz profile will include a digital resume, in addition to a skills section showcasing the user’s talents and accolades. Users can also include examples of their work in additional profile cards.

Since 2013, Bumble has facilitated more than 250 million women-led first moves and more than one billion messages sent. Bumble is free and available from the App store and is coming to Google Play on Oct. 18.