Digital media brand Buro 24/7 has named Nick Smith its new chief executive officer, and has relocated its headquarters from Moscow to London.

Smith will report to a group of shareholders. He will oversee operational and commercial activity for the web site in 11 markets as well as System magazine and will work with System’s cofounders Elizabeth von Guttman, Alexia Niedzielski and Jonathan Wingfield. He will also manage the company’s creative and content marketing services agency.

Smith was previously the prestige and lifestyle director for News Corp Australia where he worked on the expansion of Vogue Australia, GQ Australia and Buro247.com.au. He was the former editor in chief of GQ Australia.

“It’s a company of assets with immense potential for expansion in the luxury, fashion and lifestyle categories around the world,” said Smith of Buro 24/7. “What’s most exciting is the depth of talent across the Buro 24/7 network, be it in editorial, creative or technology that will allow us to take the company to the next level. 2018 marks an exciting new era for the group.”

The digital media brand has also appointed Matt Jones as digital director, Patrick Waugh as digital creative director and Lesley Czuma as expansion director. Smith, Jones, Waugh and Czuma will be based at the London office located on Great Marlborough Street.

The announcement follows the news last month when Miroslava Duma took to Instagram to announce she has sold her stake in Buro 24/7, the digital media brand she cofounded in 2011 with Fira Chilieva. According to media sources, Buro 24/7 saw a drop of its advertising sales in the last few months as result of the offensive, racist and transphobic comments from the Russian digital entrepreneur, who last January, posted a picture of flowers and a card that she said was sent by her designer friend Ulyana Sergeenko. The card said “To my Ni**as in Paris,” a quote from a Jay Z and Kanye West song.