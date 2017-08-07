NEW YORK FRAME OF MIND: With her 35th anniversary done-and-dusted, Carolina Herrera has returned to her roots for the company’s fall campaign.

For the latest go-round, Mario Testino photographed Lily Aldridge, Grace Elizabeth and Maria Borges in New York where the brand was first planted. Meant to relay a classic family portrait with a modern sensibility, one image features each one wearing white shirts — Herrera’s preferred signature look and a staple in her collection. As an added accent, each model wears a narrow black tie as well as variations of slimming long skirts.

Another shot shows Aldridge and Elizabeth looking at ease in velvet and effortlessly layered organza gowns that are meant to evoke the craftsmanship known to the designer’s New York atelier.

The Angola-born Borges, who recently became the first African model to land an Elle magazine cover, is a newcomer to Herrera’s campaign. Testino, on the other hand, is a five-time collaborator and still going strong. The short films and images will break today on the House’s social media platforms. Keeping things local, the company will follow up that launch by featuring the campaign on domestic fashion and lifestyle magazines. Like her fellow models, Aldridge has walked in the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. On Thursday she buzzed by IMG’s Fashion Camp to help show the newbies how it’s done. Elizabeth, a Next model, was Vogue Italia’s July cover girl, photographed by Steven Meisel.

Testino, meanwhile, has his own September cover with Kate Moss, Stella Tennant, Edie Campbell, Jean Campbell and Nora Attal on British Vogue. Sotheby’s auction of his private art collection is slated for Sept. 13 and 14 in London to benefit his museum in Peru, Museo Mate. In another effort to help lift the artistry of his homeland, Testino recently published “77 Contemporary Peruvian Artists,” highlighting the caliber of contemporary art in his country. Catapulting along on the multimedia path, Testino is keeping up with his podcast series on Mira Mira. Another consummate multitasker, Patrick Kinmonth, the opera director, designer, filmmaker, writer and artist, is on deck as Testino’s next guest. The high-minded Kinmonth follows in the footsteps of a more fashion-focused Kendall Jenner.