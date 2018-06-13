SOCIAL MEDIA’S SHINING STARS: The CFDA Fashion Awards provided plenty of social media moments. According to Launchmetrics, Gigi Hadid scored the top three spots for most engagements with her Instagram posts. Wearing a bright and multicolored Versace jumpsuit, Hadid’s top three posts from the awards generated 1.4 million, 1.2 million and 835,000 in engagement, respectively.

The data team tracked both online and social media from the day of the event, June 4, through the day after.

The most talked about brand, based on Media Impact Value, was Versace, where Donatella Versace was awarded the International Award, and generated $1.4 million in MIV, followed by Swarovski, the title partner of the CFDA Awards, which earned $1.3 million, and then Calvin Klein, where Raf Simons, chief creative officer, took home the Womenswear Designer of the Year, and garnered $1.2 million.

As far as which media sources that covered the CFDA Awards earned the most MIV, first place went to PopSugar, whose MIV reached more than $735,000, followed by Vogue, with $634,000, Buzzfeed, with $499,000, Hugo Gloss, with 406,000, and The Telegraph, with 354,000.

The most talked about designers, based on Media Impact Value, were Calvin Klein, with $1.2 million; Diane von Furstenberg, who won the Swarovski Award for Positive Change, with $1 million, Carolina Herrera, with $816,000, Narciso Rodriguez, who won the Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, with $505,000, and Tommy Hilfiger, with $484,000.

Finally, as far as engagement, the most talked about designers were Zac Zac Posen, which led the pack with 685,000 in engagement, followed by Calvin Klein, 362,000, Swarovski, 346,400, Versace, 346,200, and Ralph Lauren, who received the first Members’ Salute, with 335,000.