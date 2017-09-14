Christian Louboutin has tapped Lavinia Mancinelli for the role of group global communications director. Mancinelli, who is succeeding Anne Muhlethaler, will be based in Paris and oversee all worldwide communications and public relations for the company.

The brand, which has 10 million followers on Instagram, has been unaffected by the squeeze affecting the middle of the market in footwear and, last winter, built out its beauty offerings by adding a line of makeup with a high price point. Despite the company receiving a recent setback in a Swiss court in its worldwide battle to trademark its red soles, Christian Louboutin has retained its cultural cache.

Mancinelli called her new role “an inspiring opportunity” to be part of an “iconic brand,” and she praised it for its “masterpiece of craftsmanship and creativity.” She described it as “an extremely charismatic and unique creative mind.”

Louboutin commended Mancinelli’s “long-term experience in communications and digital.”

Mancinelli had been at Gucci, where she worked in Milan and Paris, for the past 16 years, most recently as director of marketing and communications. Prior to Gucci, she spent five years in New York, including two working on Fendi’s public relations and marketing.

