CNN chief international correspondent Christiane Amanpour will fill the empty spot left by Charlie Rose at PBS and New York public television affiliate WNET — at least, for now. PBS said Monday that it will rebroadcast CNN International’s “Amanpour” at 11 p.m. on an interim basis. A second public affairs program, which will air directly afterward at 11:30 p.m., is currently in the works, although details besides the time slot have not yet been revealed.

“Christiane Amanpour is a fearless and uncompromising journalist,” said Neal Shapiro, president and chief executive officer of WNET. “We are pleased to welcome her to the PBS system and are gratified to offer this thorough and responsible news program to viewers nationwide.”

“‘Amanpour on PBS’ adds to the long tradition of public affairs programming that has been a hallmark of public media for decades,” PBS president and ceo Paula Kerger said.

The late night public affairs show will replace the gap left by Rose’s abrupt ouster two weeks ago following allegations of sexual harassment.

CBS has yet to name a replacement for Rose, who appeared on its morning show.

NBC also has not yet named a replacement for Matt Lauer, who was fired from the network last week when similar allegations against him broke.

