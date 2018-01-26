Cindi Leive, just six days removed from her tenure as Glamour editor in chief, said she will spend the next six to nine months working on a book about “this moment we are in as women right now” and doing various speaking engagements around the country. “I’m trying not do too much for gainful employment just yet,” she said.

Leive was among the hosts — along with Women’s March organizers Sarah Sophie Flicker and Paola Mendoza, Amanda de Cadenet, America Ferrera, Busy Philipps, Eva Longoria, Kathryn Hahn, Our Lady J, Michaela Angela Davis, Karla Welch, Rachel Comey, Elaine Welteroth, Rashida Jones, Rowan Blanchard and Tracee Ellis Ross — at Rachel Comey’s Los Angeles boutique on Wednesday night to celebrate the first anniversary of the Women’s March and launch of the book “Together We Rise: Behind the Scenes at the Protest Heard Around the World.” The chronicle of the Women’s March, as told by its organizers, was published by Day Street, an imprint of Harper Collins, in partnership with Condé Nast.

Leive originated the project, for which she penned an essay along with other bold-faced names, while still at Glamour, and worked with Condé Nast creatives Raul Martinez and Kate Cunningham, as well as Paul Ritter, Glamour’s creative director. She noted that the book will be number five on next week’s New York Times nonfiction bestseller list “when most of the other books on there are about Donald Trump.” The day before, she hosted another event in support of the Dream Act.

Also in attendance at the cocktail party and private dinner following were Sophia Bush, Olivia Munn, Felicity Huffman, Constance Wu, Danielle Panabaker, Ellen Pompeo, Frankie Shaw, Logan Browning, Jaime King, Serinda Swan, Gideon Adlon, Ava Phillippe, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Jordana Brewster, Maggie Grace, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Trace Lysette, Jessica Rothe, Adria Arjona, Yvette Nicole Brown, Callie Khouri, Hallie Meyers-Shyer, Clare Vivier, Monique Lhuillier, SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris, producers Sarah Harden and Charlotte Koh, producer Stacey Sher, HFPA vice president Anke Hoffman, and activists Jenna Arnold, Erica Ford, Jacob Tobia, Cassady Fendlay, Mariam Ehrari and Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs.